Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing to ‘expedite’ preparations for trilateral summit

SEOUL-The top diplomats of South Korea, Japan and China on Sunday reaffirmed the need to hold a trilateral summit at the “earliest” possible time, Seoul’s foreign minister said following their first three-way meeting in more than four years.

The foreign-minister-level meeting in the southern port city of Busan between Park Jin, Yoko Kamikawa and Wang Yi came as Beijing has been showing growing concern over Tokyo and Seoul’s deepening security ties with Washington.

It also comes days after North Korea successfully placed its first military spy satellite into orbit, prompting the suspension of a five-year-old military accord between the two Koreas that was intended to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula.

“The three ministers reaffirmed ... to hold the summit, the pinnacle of the trilateral cooperation system, at the earliest, mutually convenient time,” South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told reporters following the talks. “We agreed to expedite the necessary preparations,” he added, without giving a specific time frame for the summit.