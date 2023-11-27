SFA to establish blood testing lab for food handlers

KARACHI-Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a building to establish SFA centralized blood testing laboratory for food handlers. The lab will be established on the premises of KMC non-functional centralized blood bank. This was discussed during a visit of Director General (DG) of Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain to the office of Senior Director Medical and Health Services KMC, said a communique issued here Sunday. DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain told that there were approximately one million food handlers working in Karachi only in different food businesses and it was mandatory for them to have blood tested annually for different diseases and the proposed lab would provide a subsidized fees structured blood testing facility for them in the province.