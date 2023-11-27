Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SFA to establish blood testing lab for food handlers

APP
November 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a building to establish SFA centralized blood testing laboratory for food handlers. The lab will be established on the premises of KMC non-functional centralized blood bank. This was discussed during a visit of Director General (DG) of Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain to the office of Senior Director Medical and Health Services KMC, said a communique issued here Sunday. DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain told that there were approximately one million food handlers working in Karachi only in different food businesses and it was mandatory for them to have blood tested annually for different diseases and the proposed lab would provide a subsidized fees structured blood testing facility for them in the province.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023