SHC issues notices on plea against Dow charging fee in dollars

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday issued notices to authorities concerned on a petition against the Dow Medical College (DMC) for charging annual fees in dollars from overseas students.

The parents of around 30 students approached the SHC and submitted that their children were students of MBBS (bachelor of medicine & bachelor of surgery) in DIMC.

The lawyers for petitioners argued that nothing was mentioned in the prospectus, issued by the DHUS and DIMC for the purpose of seeking admission in college, that the applicants/students will have to make payment of annual fees in dollars, but an affidavit was obtained to this effect.

The two-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi remarked dollars are already short in the country and questioned the practice of demanding fees in dollars.

The fees should be fixed because the value of the dollar fluctuates in the country and this will be an injustice to the medical students, the SHC judge remarked.

The SHC bench after issuing notices to the authorities concerned remarked that they will decide on the plea after reviewing it.