Sierra Leone under curfew after military armoury attacked

FREETOWN-Armed clashes erupted in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown on Sunday after what the government said was an attack on a military armoury, as it imposed an immediate national curfew.

Witnesses told AFP they heard gunshots and explosions in the city’s Wilberforce district, where the armoury is located along with a number of embassies.

Other witnesses reported exchanges of fire near a barracks in Murray Town district, home to the navy, as well as outside another military site in Freetown.

Video posted on social networks suggested numerous prisoners had escaped from the central jail. One man who was in a group filmed on the street by an AFP correspondent said they had escaped from the prison.

Drone video taken by AFP showed otherwise empty streets in the capital. The situation remained confused after midday with the authorities making no further comments on the motives of the attackers after saying calm had been restored.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a statement underlining “its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government”.

Echoing language used to condemn past coup attempts, ECOWAS spoke of its “utter disgust” over a “plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone”.

Witness Susan Kargbo told AFP by telephone she was woken “by a loud sound of heavy machine gun (fire) and bombs coming from the Wilberforce barracks around 4:30 am. “I was shocked and ... the gunshots continued until this morning, it was like a war,” she said. The government said those attempting to break into the armoury at a major army barracks had been repelled, but the public were asked to stay at home.