Speakers underscore significance of CPEC for prosperity, global collaboration

Peshawar - Speakers at a seminar on Sunday underscored significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s prosperity and global collaboration and stressed the importance of converting these challenges into opportunities.

Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Javed Marwat has heralded the CPEC as a transformative game-changer for both Pakistan and the broader region.

He said that this significant project not only presented challenges but also offered unprecedented opportunities for the nation.

The seminar was organized by the China Window, a Peshawar- based Chinese Cultural Centre, in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences). A large number of male and female students participated in the seminar. Javed Marwat emphasised that CPEC presented both challenges and opportunities for the region. He said Pakistan needs to improve its industries and generate youth employment through CPEC.

Javed Marwat expressed optimism that the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would attract investment not only from China but also from other countries from around the world, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary of Agriculture underscored the potential for agricultural development. He pointed out that 1.1 million acres of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was currently barren, emphasising the need to leverage CPEC to cultivate this land. Javed Marwat suggested that adopting China’s successful agricultural model could lead to significant progress in the sector.

He urged the audience to view global conditions as an opportunity to turn challenges into positive outcomes. He anticipated that the SIFC would attract investors from various countries worldwide, contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Prof Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IMSciences, highlighted that CPEC encompasses not only industrial investment but also educational collaboration between Pakistan and China. He acknowledged the thousands of Pakistani students benefiting from scholarships to study in top Chinese universities.

He emphasised the positive impact of memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between educational institutions in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and their Chinese counterparts. Dr Usman Ghani said that the present era required producing such a batch of students who were skilled in technology and serve in the industry sector.

Adil Salah Ud Din, Chief Commercial Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Management Company (KPEZDMC), provided insights into the provincial government’s initiatives to promote industrialisation.

He noted the establishment of factories in the Rashakai Economic Zone and the creation of special economic zones in northern and southern districts to attract domestic and international investors. He expressed the confidence that the second phase of CPEC would usher in a new era of economic development. He said that the government is making all possible efforts to attract foreign investments in the country.

While presenting his thesis on Pakistan-China friendship, Prof Dr Gulzar Jalal, Head of the English Department at Edwards College Peshawar, highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. He said that there was no doubt that China was a long-standing and proud friend of Pakistan and many other projects, including CPEC were for Pakistan- China friendship. He urged Pakistan to learn from China’s development model and capitalise on the experiences shared between the two nations.

Earlier, Amjad Aziz Malik, Administrator of China Window, briefed the participants about the state-of-the-art Chinese Cultural Centre in Peshawar. He provided a comprehensive overview of its significance in fostering cultural exchange and understanding between China and Pakistan. He underscored the pivotal role of such cultural initiatives in strengthening the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two nations. During the event, shields were distributed among the speakers by Prof Dr Usman, the Director of IMSciences