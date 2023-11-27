Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Summit Bank’ redefines itself to ‘Bank Makramah’ effective Nov 27

‘Summit Bank’ redefines itself to ‘Bank Makramah’ effective Nov 27
PR
November 27, 2023
Business

KARACHI-In a significant development, Summit Bank Limited (SMBL) has undergone a transformation and rebranded itself as Bank Makramah Limited (abbreviated as BML). The new name and logo shall be effective and visible across all platforms from November 27, 2023. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has duly notified all participants regarding the new name. Moreover, the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) responded to the bank’s request by assigning the new security symbol ‘BML’ in alignment with the rebranding initiative. This shift in identity follows the decision made by the Board of Directors (BoD) on July 17, 2023, to redefine the bank’s name. This change has been officially communicated through a notice issued by the local bourse

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023