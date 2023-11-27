Monday, November 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Suspected outlaw arrested in injured condition

APP
November 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter with Tandojam police in Tandojam area. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police during regular patrolling, signaled to stop of 2 alleged miscreants riding on a motorbike. He claimed that the suspects opened gunfire on the cops. The spokesman identified the injured suspect as Abdul Hubdar Sipio alias Bhalan, who was arrested from the spot. He told that Bhalan’s accomplice escaped from the spot. The injured suspect was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound. Tanojam police booked him in 2 separate FIRs, registered on the state’s complaint, under sections 324, 353 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 25 (I) of Sindh Arms Act. This was the second encounter in less than 24 hours. Earlier, late on Saturday night the Rahuki police had also arrested a suspect in injured condition in an encounter which occurred near New Hyderabad City.

Cartoon

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1701011180.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023