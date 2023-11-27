Thousands march in Italy and around the world to condemn violence against women

ROME-Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Italy and around the world to condemn violence against women on Sunday. Italy has been shaken by the murder of a 22-year-old university student allegedly by her former boyfriend and around 50,000 people, according to the AGI news agency, demonstrated in Rome, where the Colosseum was lit up in red. Giulia Cecchettin went missing for a week as she was due to receive her degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Padua. Her body was eventually found in a gully about 120 kilometers north of Venice, and her former boyfriend, 22-year-old Filippo Turetta, was arrested in Germany. With Saturday being the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women there was extra focus in Italy on the problem, while there were also protest marches across Europe and the Americas. “This year... takes on particularly important connotations for us... for those in this country who care about the rights, claims and emancipation of all women, following yet another femicide, the killing of Giulia Cecchettin,” said Luisa Loduce, a 22-year-old librarian in Italy. In the year to November 12, there have been 102 murder cases with female victims in Italy, 82 of them by family members or current or former partners, according to the interior ministry. Italy’s RAI state TV reported that in the days since Cecchettin’s body was found, calls to a national hotline for women fearing for their safety at the hands of men have jumped from some 200 to 400 a day — including from parents of young women.

“Rome has been invaded … we are 500,000,” said activists from Non Una Di Meno (Not One Less), the anti-violence feminist association that organized the rally in the capital. Many of the demonstrations that took place across Italy remembered Cecchettin and her striking story. “Male violence is something that personally touched me and all of us, at every age,” said Aurora Arleo, a 24-year-old student, who went to the demonstration from Ladispoli, a town close to Rome. “We have united also in the name of Giulia, because her story struck us, and I hope it will change something.” Monica Gilardi, 46, noted that her generation was probably “the one that suffered in silence more than others,” despite having experienced years of women’s battles and emancipation. “Now that I’ve reached a different awareness, I hope to be able to share it with my sisters,” she said. Thousands of men of all ages also responded to the call for joining Saturday’s initiatives against gender violence. “I think it was important to be here today,” said Leonardo Sanna, 19, who took part in the Rome demonstration with female friends. “It’s not my first time, but I believe that Giulia’s death changed in part the perception of this problem among youths. And I hope this is not going to be short-lived.”