Monday, November 27, 2023
Tiffany Haddish arrested for alleged DUI

News Desk
November 27, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS VEGAS  - Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Police were called at 5:45 a.m. PST on Saturday morning and she was taken into custody shortly after, a public information officer told CNN. According to TMZ, Haddish was not involved in an accident but was allegedly found asleep in her parked vehicle with the car running. CNN has reached out to representatives for Haddish for comment.

