Two citizens martyred, 10 injured in Bannu suicide bombing: ISPR

Web Desk
4:04 PM | November 27, 2023
National

Two citizens were martyred and 10 others sustained wounds as a suicide bomber targeted a security convoy in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting Inter-Services  Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the Pakistan military’s public relations wing, a suicide bomber riding a motorbike blew himself up near a security forces convoy in Bakka Khel, Bannu. As a result, two citizens were martyred, while 10 people were wounded.

The ISPR statement said the suicide bomber was an Afghan resident associated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group. The suicide bomber entered Pakistan on his Afghan ID card reference.

 According to records, so far 16 Afghan nationals have been found guilty in the terror attacks in Pakistan.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” ISPR added.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave civilians and soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

