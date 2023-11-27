Unraveling Challenges: Analyzing Why United Nations failed to hold ceasefire

The world today we are living in may be the most dangerous era in Muslim history. Everywhere there is some type of chaos. Every country has its own problems and facing various conflicts.

The Israel-Hamas conflict is a longstanding and complex geopolitical struggle characterized by historical, territorial and ideological dimensions. The Israel-Palestinian conflict involves the state of Israel and the militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip. Tensions are fueled by issues such as territorial dispute, security concerns, and completing national aspirations. This has resulted in numerous outbreak of violence and casualties on both sides.

Whenever an international war or conflict happens the whole world looks towards the UN Security Council that it will stop the war through a plebiscite or ceasefire. This is what is happening today. Till today, when I am writing this article the conflict between Israel and Palestine is at peak. Although this issue is being discussed everywhere yet the matter remains unresolved. The people who support Israel are also agreeing to the fact that such kind of bloodshed is simply unacceptable.

World super power like America is giving its full support to Israel and countries like China and Russia are supporting the poor Palestinians. Although they are supporting Palestine yet this support is not more than harsh statements against Israel. The question is that why countries are not giving full support to Palestine? The answer is simple that all countries are being selfish and are concerned about there diplomatic relation with Israel. There is no doubt that Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October with 50000 rockets and caused severe destruction still what is happening afterwards with the poor children, the elderly of Palestine, no one is stopping it. Many analyst think that Hamas attack was a result of, suffering years long oppression while others give perspective that its purpose was to stop the increasing relations between Saudi Arab and Israel. This stance of Hamas attacking Israel hasn’t led to anything but yes it has once again highlighted the issue of Israel and Palestine throughout the globe.

The question is whether the UN will succeed in holding a ceasefire or not? UN was formed after the second world war in 1945. Its main purpose is to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations among nations and serve as a center for harmonizing the action of nations. Right now 193 countries are the member of UN and its headquarter is in New York. Every country has equal number of votes in General Assembly and every year on 3rd week of September a meeting is held where all countries share their problems. The most important institution of UN is UN SECURITY COUNCIL which is responsible to deal with the issues of wars and conflicts. It has 15 members in which America, China, France, Britain and Russia are its permanent members and have the power of Veto. If anyone of these countries doesn’t agree with any issue it uses its veto power. The same happened during the Israel and Hamas conflict when Brazil asked for a ceasefire America veto it.

Hence, it would not be possible to tackle the matter unless all countries agree to maintain peace. The UN Security Council will be unable to hold a ceasefire unless all the countries having the power of Veto agree to it. Instead of thinking of self interest it is the right time to raise our voice for the suppressed. Predicting the future of what will happen or how will the issue be resolved depends on various geopolitical factors, negotiations, and international dynamics. Continued efforts for dialogue and peace initiatives, as well as regional developments, will play a crucial role in shaping the situation.