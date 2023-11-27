US for longer pause as Hamas frees 3rd group of Israeli hostages

GAZA/JERUSALEM/ WASHINGTON - A third group of Israeli and foreign hostages was released from Hamas captivity Sunday evening and arrived in Israel, numbering 17 people — 14 Israelis and three Thai citizens. The group was handed over to the Red Cross around 5 p.m., which delivered them to Israeli forces.

The Israelis comprised nine children, two mothers, two more women and one man. Although the Red Cross said an initial medical examination indicated they were all in good condition, one of the elderly Israeli hostages was taken straight via helicopter to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Israel’s prison service Sunday confirmed the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners. They are being released as part of the deal that has seen 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals freed from Gaza today during a truce between Hamas and Israel. Among those released was Avigail Idan, 4 an Israeli-American citizen from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, whose parents were killed on October 7 and who US President Joe Biden had repeatedly pledged to see released.

The man freed, Roni Krivoi, holds dual Russian citizenship, and was released at President Putin’s request. Krivoi was not freed under the current Israel- Hamas framework, which provides for the freeing of at least 50 Israelis over four days, with children, their mothers and other women prioritized. Most of those freed were abducted from Kibbutz Kar Aza and Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

The release took place on time following concerns the Hamas group could once again hold up proceedings, as it did on Saturday when it delayed the release of the second group for hours, putting the temporary truce deal at risk. The Israel Prison Service said earlier Sunday it was preparing to release 39 Palestinian citizens as part of the deal. That group included a Gazan resident, for the first time. It was unclear if he would be sent to Gaza or the West Bank. Sunday was the third of four days in which such exchanges were expected to be held, with additional days of calm possible if Hamas agrees to release more hostages. Israel has demanded the release of children and their mothers as a priority in the current deal. Many of those released Sunday will have a bittersweet return, with family members murdered on October 7 or still held hostage in Gaza.

‘Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank’ Eight Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank

over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday. The ministry said five were killed in Jenin during an Israeli military incursion into the city and its refugee camp. One person was shot and killed in Al-Bireh, near Ramallah. Two more were killed in Yatma, south of Nablus, early Sunday morning.

This brings the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and Israeli settlers in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since October 7 to 240, with more than 2,959 injured.

Biden says US will work to ‘extend’ pause in fighting US President Joe Biden said his administration’s goal is to extend the pause in fighting in Gaza to continue for the safe release of hostages and to get critical aid for civilians in the enclave.

During remarks from the White House, Biden said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will remain “personally engaged to see that this deal is fully implemented and work to extend the deal, as well. For weeks I’ve been advocating the pause in the fighting for two purposes: to increase the assistance getting in to the Gaza civilians who need help, and to facilitate the release of hostages.”

Biden said that the deal struck between Israel and Hamas was “structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results.” President Biden says today’s hostage releases come as the result of “intensive US diplomacy”. “We continue to press and expect that additional Americans will be released as well,” he says. “We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones.” He adds that his administration will be working to “extend the deal” that has brought about the releases and seen a temporary pause in the fighting in Gaza. President Biden is asked for an update on the other Americans still being held in Gaza and any information on when or whether they might be released. “We are hopeful but I don’t have anything firmly to tell you at this moment,” he says. He adds: “We are looking for a when to end this so the hostages are all released and Hamas is completely

- how can I say it? - no longer in control of any portion of Gaza.” ‘Hamas says seeking to extend truce’

Hamas says it wants to see an extension of the current pause in fighting in Gaza, a move that could increase the number of hostages being released.

In a statement, Hamas says it is “seeking to extend the truce after the end of the four days through seriously trying to increase the number of hostages released as stipulated in the humanitarian truce deal”.

A senior Palestinian official familiar with negotiations taking place in Qatar has also told the BBC that Hamas has informed mediators it is willing to extend the pause by two to four days, and that an extension could see the release of an additional 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners.

Under the terms of the current pause, which began on Friday, a total of 50 Israeli hostages will be freed over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

We have yet to hear from the Israeli government on this latest statement by Hamas. However, it has previously said the truce could be extended if at least 10 Israelis a day are released, although it has also insisted the pause will only be temporary and vowed to wipe out Hamas.

At least 120 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza on Sunday, according to the Egyptian government.

Trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas headed toward northern Gaza in coordination with the United Nations and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Diaa Rashwan, chair of Egypt’s government press office, said in a statement.

Rashwan said the number of aid trucks will likely increase in the coming hours.

The PRCS said in a statement that an aid convoy of 100 trucks was sent to Gaza City and northern areas of the strip, carrying food, water, relief items, first aid supplies and medicine.

‘Pressure mounts on Israel’ Israel faces mounting pressure to extend a four-day pause in its war against Hamas, but military officials fear that a longer truce risks blunting its efforts to rout the Islamist movement.

After hours of delay and acrimony that underscored the fragility of the truce, a second tranche of 13 Israeli hostages was freed on Saturday by Hamas in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners -- the same number as the previous day.

A total of 15 foreigners have also been released during the ceasefire -- mediated for weeks by Qatar, the United States and Egypt -- that marks the first breakthrough after seven weeks of relentless war.

Under the deal, 50 of the roughly 240 hostages held by the militants will be freed over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, with a built-in extension mechanism to prolong the process as long as at least 10 Israeli captives are released each day.

That increases the number of hostages returned -- and there is strong domestic pressure within Israel to do so -- but gives Hamas a longer window in which to regroup, recover, re-arm and ultimately return to the fight, analysts say.

It also increases diplomatic pressure on Israel from the international which will become steadily less willing to countenance a return to the pounding of Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

“Time works against Israel as always and against the IDF,” said Andreas Krieg, of King’s College London, referring to the Israeli military.

“On one hand you want all the hostages out knowing that you can’t get them out militarily and on the other you don’t want to lose completely the momentum of this war,” he told AFP.

And the longer a truce lasted, he said, the more the international community would lose patience with a continuation of the war, he added.

But the Israeli military is determined to pursue its objective of “crushing” Hamas.

Visiting Israeli troops in the war-battered Gaza Strip on Saturday, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant insisted the timeline for the truce was “short”.

“It won’t take weeks, it will take days, more or less,” he said, flanked by heavily armed soldiers. “Any further negotiations will take place under fire.” The war began after Palestinian militants smashed through the highly militarised border on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, and triggering Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Israel has defied international criticism of its Gaza offensive, which its Hamas rulers say has killed more than 15,000 people, mostly civilians, and left an unprecedented trail of destruction in the Palestinian territory.