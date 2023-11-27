Monday, November 27, 2023
Verstappen finishes dominant season in record style 

Agencies
November 27, 2023
ABU DHABI -Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen wrapped up Formula One’s most dominant season with a record-extending 19th win in 22 races at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The pole-to-flag victory, for the fourth year in a row under the Yas Marina floodlights, left the 26-year-old alone in third place in Formula One’s all-time list of win­ners with a career 54. Only seven times champions Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more. Sergio Perez finished second on the road for Red Bull but a five second post-race pen­alty dropped the Mexican off the podium, behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell.

