Violators of smog SOPs to be dealt with strictly: DC

NAROWAL - Deputy Commissioner Syed Hasan Raza said that all kilns in the district should be shifted to zigzag technology and heavy fines should be imposed in case of violation and elements burning paddy crop residues will be dealt with an iron hand. Speaking to the media about the anti-smog campaign, he said that smog causes many complex respiratory diseases. “In order to protect our environment from smog and its harmful effects, we have to strictly follow SOPs specified by the government and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated,” he added.