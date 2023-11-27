Waiter shoots dead customer after verbal clash

LAHORE - A waiter of local hotel gunned down a customer at Jail Road in Mozang area of Lahore, police said on Sunday. According to details, waiter Ahsan and a customer exchanged hot words over the quality of food. The verbal clash turned violent after which suspect shot dead Rizwan Bhatti and fled the scene. Body of the deceased hailing from Karachi and temporarily residing in Shahdara area of Lahore was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The owner of the hotel and other staff also went into hiding after the incident. The police registered a case against the accused Ahsan and started raids for his arrest.