Wake-Up Call

The recent written order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the missing Baloch students has once again brought to the forefront a distressing reality that demands urgent attention. The court’s revelation of the plight faced by 69 Baloch students, subjected to racial profiling, harassment, and forced disappearances, emphasises the pressing need to address their dire situation.

The assertion by the court of 69 Baloch students facing racial profiling and forced disappearance underscores severe concerns regarding human rights violations. This stark revelation highlights a grievous issue, particularly when records indicate that 50 students remain missing. It is deeply disturbing that despite numerous hearings and the establishment of a commission, the fate of these students remains uncertain, casting a shadow on the government’s efficacy in resolving such critical matters.

The court’s criticism of the prime minister and interior minister’s failure to take substantial steps after 21 hearings reflects a disturbing trend. This lack of tangible progress not only frustrates the judicial process but also erodes citizens’ confidence in the authorities. The judiciary, in such cases, becomes the last hope for the oppressed, and the court rightly underscores the dire need for decisive action to rectify this alarming situation.

The bench’s observation that the federal government has treated this matter non-seriously raises pertinent questions about its commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights. The government’s responsibility to protect its citizens from human rights violations remains paramount, yet the court’s findings paint a dismal picture of this commitment. The decision to summon the prime minister, ministers, and secretaries demonstrates the court’s determination to seek accountability in this dire situation, emphasising the urgency for those in positions of power to address these pressing concerns transparently and proactively.

The court’s stance on producing the missing students in court, even if involved in anti-state activities, highlights the necessity for transparency and adherence to legal procedures. This crucial assertion underscores the fundamental principle of the rule of law and the need for due process, ensuring that even those accused of crimes have their rights upheld within a fair judicial framework. It’s imperative for the government to take immediate, concrete actions to resolve this crisis and restore faith in its commitment to protect citizens’ rights.