2nd edition of DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival inaugurated

Peshawar - The 2nd edition of the DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival was inaugurated on Tuesday at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, bringing together women writers, artists, and intellectuals from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Organised by the Dosti Welfare Organisation and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, in collaboration with NCHD and other esteemed partners, the festival celebrated the literary and cultural contributions of women in Pakistan.

Rakhsanda Naz, Ombudsperson for the Protection of Women against Harassment at Workplaces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the importance of spreading awareness about women’s rights and enlightened female participants and students about their legal rights. Guest of Honour Rafique Khan, Director of Social Welfare, Special Education & Women Empowerment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, praised the women coming from FATA and other regions far from the city to pursue education and serve their communities. He appreciated their efforts.

The ceremony commenced with the opening remarks of Dr Hamida Bibi, the chief organizer of the Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival and Head of the Department of History and Pakistan Studies at SBBWUP. She emphasized the university’s commitment to promoting women’s voices in literature and leadership.

During the event, a tribute was paid to successful and prominent women from various walks of life. Ms Haleema, Fouzia Taj, Naheed Afridi, Uzma Mukaram, Attia Parveen, and many others were appreciated for their efforts.

Key events included a panel discussion on “Khawateen Adab aur Agahi: Ek Naye Dor Ka Aghaz,” featuring notable speakers Dr. Bismena, Fouzia Taj, Shaheen Amin, and Shamshad Nazli. The event also included a book launch by poet Bushra Farrukh and cultural exhibits celebrating the region’s diversity.

Special addresses by Dr Altaf Qadri, co-founder, highlighted the festival’s transformative impact. The event concluded with a shield distribution ceremony and a vote of thanks by Dr Hamida.

Chief guest Tashfeen Haider, Director General of the Culture and Tourism Authority, in his speech, highlighted the role of women in every field and their impactful contribution to the development of society and the state. He also thanked the organising team — Dr Hamida, Tashfeen Zia, Dr Sumaira, Sania Siraj, and Dr Zarmina Baloch — for their efforts in conducting this event.

The DOSTI Peshawar Women Literature Festival set a remarkable benchmark for celebrating women’s contributions to literature, paving the way for a more inclusive literary and cultural future in Pakistan.