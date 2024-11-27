43rd Punjab Open Golf Championship gets underway at Royal Palm

LAHORE - The prestigious 43rd Punjab Open Golf Championship tees off today (Wednesday) at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club. Running through Sunday, December 1, the championship will feature top national golfers competing for a share of the Rs 6 million prize pool. This event will showcase elite professionals such as Shabbir Iqbal, a veteran with over 200 titles, and rising stars like Ahmed Baig, Pakistan’s representative in the Asian Golf Circuit. Senior and junior professionals, along with amateurs, will also compete, with seasoned players aiming for both recognition and rewards. The Royal Palm course, with its challenging layout of 6,683 yards, has undergone significant improvements to ensure top-notch playing conditions. Players will face tight fairways, numerous bunkers, and large trees, adding to the challenge and excitement of this high-profile tournament.