LAHORE - The 63rd National Men’s Road Cycling Championship will take place from December 2 to 4, 2024. A press briefing regarding the championship will be held today (Wednesday), at 12:30 pm at the Punjab Olympic Association Conference Room, National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. The event will be addressed by Mr. Idris Haider Khawaja, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation, and Mr. Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary General of the Federation, where they will reveal the details of the event.