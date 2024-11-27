954 arrested, weapons seized amid crackdown on PTI protests: IG Islamabad

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, , revealed that 954 protesters have been arrested over the past three days during PTI-led demonstrations, including 610 arrests made yesterday.

Speaking alongside the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad at a press conference, the IGP shared details of the crackdown, which included the confiscation of over 200 vehicles and 39 weapons, such as Kalashnikovs and 12-bore guns.

The IGP stated that video evidence showed armed protesters, some wearing masks, advancing towards law enforcement. He highlighted that 52 of the 71 injured in the clashes were law enforcement personnel. Protesters reportedly used large fans to redirect tear gas back at the authorities.

Rizvi emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, declaring, “We will not tolerate any terrorist activities under any circumstances.”

Chief Commissioner Islamabad reinforced the government’s stance, stating that no one would be allowed to defy the law or challenge the state's authority. He also announced a verification drive for Afghan nationals in the federal capital, ensuring only those with valid NOCs would be allowed to reside there.

Both officials lauded the efforts of law enforcement agencies in managing the tense situation in Islamabad.