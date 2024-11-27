Wednesday, November 27, 2024
ACE launches probe against Sialkot DHO for alleged embezzlement of over Rs287m

Our Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
Sialkot  -  The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has initiated an investigation into Dr Waseem Mirza, the District Health Officer (DHO) of Sialkot, on charges of embezzling millions of rupees. Fawad Mir, a resident of Rangpura, Sialkot, and the plaintiff in this case, has accused Dr Mirza in a written application of fraudulent activities. These allegations include the overcharging for Tab phones, HB metres, and sugar metres supplied to 88 hospitals, as well as inflating costs for UPS systems, office supplies, fans, coolers, sanitary equipment, vehicle repairs, fuel usage, and bogus bills. Additionally, Mirza is accused of misappropriating BP apparatus, stethoscopes, and medicines, which were allegedly obtained for his personal hospital in Daska from Sardar Pharmacy. The total value of the embezzled goods is estimated at Rs287,392,000. As a result, the Anti-Corruption Establishment has launched an investigation into the matter.

When contacted at his DHO office in Model Town, Dr Waseem Mirza denied the allegations, claiming they were untrue. Meanwhile, Dr Aslam Chaudhry, the CEO of the Sialkot Health Authority, has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the claims. The committee, under Order No Estt13634/40/CEO/DHA, includes Dr Adnan, DHO, HRM, accountants, and the Tehsil Drug Inspector from Pasrur. The committee will investigate the accusations against Dr Mirza, Clerk Umar Jamil, Budget Officer Shoaib, and Storekeeper Taimur.

Our Staff Reporter

