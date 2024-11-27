Afghan nationals in Islamabad require NOC to stay beyond 2024: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday that Afghan nationals would not be allowed to remain in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without proper authorization after December 31, 2024.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Naqvi stated that Afghan citizens wishing to stay in the capital beyond this year must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

Addressing questions, the minister noted that most roads in the city had been reopened, and normalcy had returned. He dismissed claims of fatalities during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, emphasizing that no police personnel were armed with pistols.

“I have repeatedly asked for the names of those allegedly killed during the protests, but no evidence has been provided,” he said, challenging critics to present proof.

Naqvi also mentioned plans to disclose data on tear gas shell usage by protesters against law enforcement. “We are prepared if PTI intends to protest again,” he added.