Afghanistan edge past Pakistan in tri-series final

LAHORE - Haroon Arshad’s 59-ball 70 went in vain as Pakistan fell 21 runs short against Afghanistan in the final of the U19 tri-series on Tuesday evening at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Chasing 251 to win, the opening pair of Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan couldn’t provide a solid start as Usman got out for eight with 11 runs on the board. Shahzaib was then joined by right-hand batter Mohammad Riazullah and the pair stitched a 44-run partnership for the second wicket before Riazullah was adjudged leg-before-wicket to Naseer Khan Maroofkhil for a 38-ball 21, which included two fours.

Captain Saad Baig (14, 22b, 1x6) was the next batter to return to the pavilion with score reading 87 for three in 24.5 overs. Shahzaib, who has scored one century and two half-centuries before today’s game, went on to score yet another half-century keeping the innings intact. He was dismissed for a 98-ball 53, smashing five boundaries.

Right-hand batter Haroon, in at No.5, and Farhan Yousaf got together and knitted a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Farhan (29, 30b, 4x4s) was dismissed in the 40th over with 83 runs required off 64 balls. Haroon hit four boundaries and his stay at the crease was cut short by Nooristani Omarzai.Pakistan could only add 31 runs for the last four wickets as they were bowled out for 229 with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Afghanistan slipped to 91 for six in 26 overs. At that juncture of the innings, Barkat Ibrahimzai and Nazifullah Amiri got together and knitted a 130-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take their team out of trouble. Barkat top-scored for his side with a 90-ball 79, which included six fours and three sixes. Nazifullah scored a 60-ball 56, hitting five fours and two sixes. Afghanistan ended up scoring 250 for nine in their 50 overs.For Pakistan, right-arm fast bowlers Ali Raza and Subhan bagged three wickets apiece, while Faham-ul-Haq and Umar Zaib snapped a wicket each. Pakistan will now feature in the eight-team ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Dubai and Sharjah from 29 November to 8 December.

Scores in Brief

AFGHANISTAN 250-9, 50 overs (Barkat Ibrahimzai 79, Nazifullah Amiri 56, Faisal Shinozada 41; Abdul Subhan 3-41, Ali Raza 3-61) beat PAKISTAN 229 all out, 48 overs (Haroon Arshad 70, Shahzaib Khan 53; Nooristani Omarzai 2-36, Naseer Maroofkhil 2-38) by 21 runs.