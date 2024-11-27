After a day of clashes, protesters flee capital

Hundreds of PTI supporters arrested. Three security personnel martyred, over 100 injured n PTI claims six workers shot dead by police. Govt rules out any possibility of talks with PTI protestors. Interior minister says a woman is fully responsible for financial and human losses. Imran urges his supporters to fight till the end. Islamabad schools to reopen tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD - Security forces launched a massive operation after Tuesday midnight and successfully got cleared Blue Area of the federal capital and dispersed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters. However, the whereabouts of Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and wife of former PM Imran Khan were not clear yet.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the Pakistan Army, police and Rangers for their “sacrifices” during the PTI protest. Bushra Bibi and [KP CM] Gandapur are on the run,” he said while addressing a late-night press conference at D-Chowk.

He also announced that the situation in the federal capital will return to normal from today’s morning after authorities launched crackdown on the PTI protesters. “Schools will reopen from tomorrow (Thursday). Mobile internet will be restored by today (Wednesday) morning,” he announced. A statement posted on Pakistan Television’s X account said that the Blue Area was cleared and no operation was ongoing at the moment. The PTV reported this while attributing to security sources. On the other hand, PTI rubbished reports about the arrests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi. Reportedly, Pakistan Rangers regained control of Islamabad’s D-Chowk after beginning arrests and pushing back protesters from the venue of the party’s much-touted power show. PTI protesters began retreating from the site in the face of heavy teargas shelling and action by the authorities.

Attock Bridge, connecting Islamabad with Khyber Pakhtunkha, was blocked once again, sources said.

Earlier, the bridge was opened for big vehicles but has now been blocked with containers again. Large numbers of police personnel were deployed on the bridge

Earlier sources claimed that Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur are expected to be arrested by police officials. The Blue Area of Islamabad has been cleared of mischief-mongers and rioters, said security sources. Police and security forces conducted operation in Centaurus Chowk of Islamabad.

Protesters accompanying former first lady Bushra Bibi were dispersed. However, CM Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi fled the area in car, TV channels claimed earlier.

Violent clashes between security personnel and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters escalated in the federal capital on Tuesday as Pakistan Army troops are called in to ensure security of Islamabad’s Red Zone. At least three Rangers personnel and six protesters died and dozens others injured during violent clashes when PTI workers tried to reach D-Chowk where they plan to hold an indefinite sit-in until party founder and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is released from jail. Forcing their way into Islamabad after pushing the police on back foot in violent clashes, dozens of protestors reached Islamabad’s Red Zone on Tuesday.

“We have called in the Pakistan Army to ensure security of the Red Zone. I want to warn PTI again to not test our patience. We are extremely cautious and are not using force against PTI miscreants to save lives and bloodshed. In doing so, our forces have been attacked with gunfire and direct attacks, which has already resulted in martyrdom of police and ranger personnel,” said Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar while talking to reporters.

Reportedly, protestors also vandalised DSNG vans of different news channels on Tuesday morning at Chungi No 26 of Islamabad. Officials said that at least three personnel of Rangers embraced martyrdom while five others and police personnel sustained seriously injuries when miscreants rammed a vehicle into them at Srinagar Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to security sources, three personnel of Rangers and two of police were martyred in attacks on law enforcement agencies by PTI miscreants. Over 100 policemen were injured and many of them sustained severe injuries, they further said. The security sources said that under Article 245 of the constitution, Army has been summoned to deal with the miscreants and troublemakers with iron hands. Shoot at sight orders have also been issued, they said.

The security sources further said that all necessary measures were being taken to deal with anarchists and miscreants in response to any act of terrorism.

“Bullets could have been fired in response to a bullet, but the police responded to the protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas so that no harm was done,” Interior minister Naqvi said. “Those who injured our officers will not be forgiven and will be dealt with strictly,” he added. Naqvi said now he has given a free hand to the police and asked the Islamabad police chief to deal with the situation as deemed fit. He claimed the protesters included around 2,000 trained individuals whose backgrounds were being checked. The funeral prayers of Naik Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed (age; 47 years, resident of District Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan Shaheed (age; 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) and Sepoy Shah Nawaz Shaheed (age; 33 years, resident of District Sibi) who embraced Shahadat during ongoing protest were offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, Minister of Information, General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M) Chief of Army Staff, Senior serving Military and Civil Officials attended the funeral. “Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable which are bordering the limits of restraint by the Law Enforcement Agencies. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots”, PM said.

The bodies of Shuhada were taken to their native home town where they will be laid to rest with full military honour.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ruled out any possibility of talks with the protestors. Talking to the media along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, in Islamabad, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government are very clear that there will be no dialogue with these people. The Interior Minister said the violent protestors were looking for dead bodies but the government, under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, demonstrated restraint to clear the area and avoid loss of lives.

Without mentioning the name of PTI founder’s spouse, Mohsin Navi said a woman is fully responsible for the financial and human losses being occurred at the hands of violent protestors.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the state forces have successfully pushed back the miscreants and cleared the D-Chowk and other areas near the Red Zone. He warned that no one should test the patience of the state.

The Minister said the miscreants would be dealt strictly if they attempted to disrupt public order again. He said dialogue is not possible with those who challenge the writ of the government.

Highlighting the efforts of the Interior Minister, Attaullah Tarar said Mohsin Naqvi has been leading from the front for the past two days, which reflects his bravery.

He said we are hosting our distinguished guest, the President of Belarus, who is in Islamabad just a few meters away from D-Chowk, while the protesters are attempting to tarnish the image of the country.

The Information Minister said no one can challenge the authority of the government by throwing shells and pebbles at security forces. He questioned as to why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf brought Afghan nationals to protest against the government. He said no political party can include in its manifesto a provision allowing membership to foreign citizens to destabilise an elected government. He said those who have been taken into custody will not be granted bail, and special sections will be imposed on the arrested Afghan citizens to ensure that no foreign individuals can become a part of such activities in the future.

PTI says six workers killed amid clashes

PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram alleged that six people died due to shooting by the “fascist government”. He further claimed that 45-60 injured were reported to be admitted to the Polyclinic and PIMS hospitals for treatment. The party earlier claimed that “paramilitary Rangers shot live ammunition” at its protesters in Islamabad, resulting in the death of two and injuring another four.

“Participants claim they saw at least six people being shot, two of whom died on the spot and four were taken to hospital,” the PTI party said on X. In a separate post, the party claimed that the “unarmed” party workers were under intense tear gas shelling by law enforcement agencies. The “fake” government is willing to go to any extent.

On the other hand, Imran Khan tells his supporters to remain firm until demands are met. The imprisoned former prime minister urged his supporters to “fight till the end”. “We will not back down until our demands are met,” a post on Khan’s X account said, accusing security forces of firing on peaceful party workers.

“All protesting Pakistanis stay peaceful, united and stand firm until our demands are met – this is the struggle for Pakistan’s survival and true freedom,” he said.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi remains adamant and is urging party workers and supporters to take control of the sensitive location. Addressing people at the main Jinnah Avenue, Bushra Bibi took an oath from supporters to stay put at the venue until her husband is released. “You all have to promise me that we will not leave D-Chowk until Imran Khan is released and is here amongst us. And, if anyone tells you that I have left, then that will be a lie,” she said.

“I also make an appeal to the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to come out of their homes. Nobody should leave D-Chowk even if there is shortage of food and water. We will stay here for as long as it takes until Imran Khan is released,” she added. Bushra Bibi also cautioned PTI protesters to not trust statements coming out of the Adiala jail where Imran Khan is currently lodged.

“Our plan will not change until Imran Khan comes out and tells us what to do next. No matter the pressure, we will not listen to anything until Khan addresses us directly. If Khan speaks from inside, don’t listen to him, wait for him to come outside,” she stated. On the other hand, the government continues to warn PTI protestors that it will be forced to take extreme steps to protect the capital from mob attacks if the situation escalates further.

A spokesperson for Islamabad Police told The Nation that dozens of policemen were injured during the ongoing protests. Officials at PIMS Hospital emergency told The Nation that at least 8 persons died in deadly protests and more than 30 wounded were brought to the hospital on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of PIMS hospital Dr. Aniza didn’t give official statement even after several contacts were made to contact her. According to the sources at PIMS Emergency, seven wounded Pakistan Rangers officials were also brought to the PIMS on Tuesday out of which 4 were discharged and 3 were shifted to the general ward.

Islamabad administration had also shut down the markets because of security situation on Tuesday evening which were close to Jinnah Avenue. Main markets of G-6, G-7, G-8, Abpara, Melody, Super Market of F-6, and Jinnah Super Market in F-7 were forced to shut by the administration. The government also issued a notification late Tuesday night that educational institutions in Islamabad will remain close on Wednesday as well.

President, PM condemn attack on Police, Rangers

President, Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned as the vehicles of the PTI protestors mowed down the Rangers and police personnel at Srinagar Highway.

Expressing their deep grief over the martyrdom of Rangers personnel in the incident, they prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in the hereafter and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to identify the perpetrators and take them to task and extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured security personnel.

“Attacking the police and Rangers in the name of so-called peaceful protests is condemnable. The insurgent group is deliberately targeting the law enforcement agencies who are deployed to maintain peace in the city. They have destroyed the lives of the families of the martyred security personnel,” the prime minister said. He said that the insurgent group was accountable to the innocent children and families of the security personnel martyred on the day as well as on Monday.

“The anarchist group does not want revolution, but bloodshed. This is not a peaceful protest, it is extremism. Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed. Bloodshed for nefarious political purposes is unacceptable and highly condemnable,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the entire nation paid tribute to the martyred Rangers and police personnel.