Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aleem Khan grieved over death of Rangers ‘jawans’

Aleem Khan grieved over death of Rangers ‘jawans’
Our Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications and President Istehkam- e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of crushing of Ranger personnel here on Srinagar Highway.

The miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel during the PTI protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials and two policemen.

Aleem Khan said that his heart is extremely saddened to hear about the martyrdom of security forces “Jawans” and Constable Mubashir and the injury to more than a hundred law enforcement officials.

Abdul Aleem Khan strongly condemned the incident and termed it a national loss. While expressing condolences to the families of the martyrs, Abdul Aleem Khan prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and said that may Allah Almighty forgive the deceased and grant speedy recovery to the injured.

Peace Committee member survives in bomb attack in S Waziristan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024