Aleem Khan grieved over death of Rangers ‘jawans’

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications and President Istehkam- e-Pakistan Party Abdul has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident of crushing of Ranger personnel here on Srinagar Highway.

The miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel during the PTI protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad, resulting in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials and two policemen.

said that his heart is extremely saddened to hear about the martyrdom of security forces “Jawans” and Constable Mubashir and the injury to more than a hundred law enforcement officials.

Abdul strongly condemned the incident and termed it a national loss. While expressing condolences to the families of the martyrs, Abdul prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and said that may Allah Almighty forgive the deceased and grant speedy recovery to the injured.