Ali Amin Gandapur condemns government’s crackdown on PTI workers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has strongly criticized the government for using live bullets against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, accusing it of fostering fascism and oppression over the past two and a half years.

Addressing party members, Gandapur reiterated PTI’s commitment to peaceful protests and its dedication to the rule of law, democracy, and the rights of future generations. "We are peacefully demanding our legitimate rights, but instead of being heard, we face repression," he stated, decrying the lack of justice from the courts and the erosion of parliamentary sanctity.

Gandapur highlighted the government's suppression of PTI’s recent peaceful protests, including a sit-in at Hadi Chowk, Islamabad, which was met with violent crackdowns. "Fascism was evident when the government used force against our peaceful gathering," he remarked, emphasizing that the party’s resolve to continue its sit-ins remains steadfast despite fluctuating participation.

He lamented the tragic losses the PTI has endured in its fight for justice, including shootings and the martyrdom of protesters. "Our sit-in is under PTI’s control and will persist until our voices are heard and our demands are met," Gandapur affirmed.

The ongoing protests, he added, have become a symbol of PTI’s defiance and commitment, eliciting both support and criticism across political lines.