Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ali Amin Gandapur condemns government’s crackdown on PTI workers

Ali Amin Gandapur condemns government’s crackdown on PTI workers
Web Desk
3:30 PM | November 27, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly criticized the government for using live bullets against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, accusing it of fostering fascism and oppression over the past two and a half years.

Addressing party members, Gandapur reiterated PTI’s commitment to peaceful protests and its dedication to the rule of law, democracy, and the rights of future generations. "We are peacefully demanding our legitimate rights, but instead of being heard, we face repression," he stated, decrying the lack of justice from the courts and the erosion of parliamentary sanctity.

Gandapur highlighted the government's suppression of PTI’s recent peaceful protests, including a sit-in at Hadi Chowk, Islamabad, which was met with violent crackdowns. "Fascism was evident when the government used force against our peaceful gathering," he remarked, emphasizing that the party’s resolve to continue its sit-ins remains steadfast despite fluctuating participation.

Security sources deny rumors of casualties during Islamabad protest

He lamented the tragic losses the PTI has endured in its fight for justice, including shootings and the martyrdom of protesters. "Our sit-in is under PTI’s control and will persist until our voices are heard and our demands are met," Gandapur affirmed.

The ongoing protests, he added, have become a symbol of PTI’s defiance and commitment, eliciting both support and criticism across political lines.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024