Armed outlaws kill man in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Armed outlaws allegedly gunned down a man here at Chak No 135 NB in jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station. A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Sooba Hamoka (44) resident of Hamoka Morr, was traveling on motorcycle when some armed unknowns opened fire at him and killed him on the spot. On getting information, the police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and launched investigation. The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet, said the police.

Five criminals arrested

Sillanwali police raided different localities and nabbed five criminals.

The police busted five members of a gang including two proclaimed offenders, Waheed and Javed. The arrested criminals were wanted in 33 heinous cases including dacoities, robberies, cattle theft and others.

The police also recovered valuables worth Rs2.5 million from their possession.