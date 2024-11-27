ATC hands over 10 PTI workers to police custody

Lahore - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to the police on a 7-day physical remand in connection with a November 24 protest case. Earlier, Phool Nagar police from District Kasur presented the accused workers before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill and sought their physical remand. The investigation officer stated that the custody of the accused was necessary for investigation and recovery. He submitted that the accused attacked the police and injured four personnel.

After hearing arguments, the court approved the physical remand request and handed over the accused to the police for 7 days.

The court directed the police to produce the accused upon the expiry of their remand period, on December 3.

The PTI workers, including Waqas Talib, Azam Nawaz, Muhammad Iqbal Yousuf, Usman Akbar, Fayyaz Shaukat, Naeem Arif, Muhammad Hanif, Habib Shahbaz and Abid Imran, among others, were arrested by Phool Nagar police from District Kasur.

ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail till Dec 7

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub until December 7 in three cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, related to the May 9 riots ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications, during which Omar Ayub did not appear. However, his counsel filed an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day. He submitted that Omar Ayub could not appear due to road closures. At this, the court allowed the application and exempted Omar Ayub from personal appearance for one day.

, besides extending his interim bail until December 7.

Omar Ayub had filed pre-arrest bail applications in three cases, including the torching of Shadman Police Station and attacks on Askari Tower and Jinnah House.