Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Azma Bokhari slams PTI leadership for abandoning D-Chowk protest

Web Desk
3:24 PM | November 27, 2024
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticized the PTI leadership on Wednesday for abandoning their protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, she remarked, “PTI issued protest calls five times, and each attempt ended in failure.” Bokhari claimed that no other revolution had fizzled out as quickly as PTI’s, with its leaders leaving the scene at D-Chowk.

She further noted that the people of Punjab showed little interest in the protest. "Bushra Bibi disappeared from the scene, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also faced backlash from his own party workers," she added.

The provincial minister stated that 22 Punjab Police vehicles were damaged during the protest and alleged that Afghan nationals were among those arrested. She assured that their identities would be disclosed soon.

