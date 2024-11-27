Babri Masjid 2.0

In a chilling echo of the Babri Masjid demolition, Indian authorities have set their sights on another historic mosque, the Shahi Jama Masjid. Built in 1526 during the reign of Mughal emperors Babur and Humayun, this architectural landmark now faces allegations from Hindu activists claiming it was constructed on a pre-existing temple. These activists have petitioned authorities for permission to investigate the mosque, a move widely seen as a prelude to its potential destruction.

Predictably, the Muslim community in the region mobilised in peaceful protest, decrying what they view as a thinly veiled attempt to justify the mosque’s demolition. Predictably again, these protests turned violent when Muslim demonstrators were attacked, resulting in the deaths of six individuals and leaving many more injured. This incident is yet another grim reminder of the growing dominance of Hindu nationalism in Narendra Modi’s India, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

After securing a regional election victory in Maharashtra with a divisive and inflammatory campaign targeting Muslims, the Modi government appears intent on fuelling communal tensions. These tensions serve to bolster its Hindu nationalist agenda, which has become central to its political identity and strategy for remaining in power.

India’s 210-million-strong Muslim minority frequently finds itself at the receiving end of violence, systemic discrimination, and displacement. Legal recourse often proves futile, as the justice system is increasingly influenced by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party’s push to demolish Mughal-era mosques is part of a broader campaign to erase Muslims from India’s historical narrative. This effort is exemplified in the recently revised Indian history textbooks, where the 700-year-long Muslim era has been reduced to a mere footnote.

If unchecked, Narendra Modi’s pursuit of asserting Hindu nationalism as India’s defining identity risks plunging the country into a devastating communal crisis. The BJP’s policies and actions not only undermine the nation’s secular foundations but also threaten its social fabric.