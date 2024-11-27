Bahawalpur DPO holds open court at Masafar Khana police station

Bahawalpur - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan on Tuesday held an open court at Jamia Mosque Sirania Adda area Masafar Khana police station and Noorpur post. A large number of local residents were heard in the open court and officers concerned were ordered to solve the problems of the citizens in a timely manner.

According to a police spokesperson, in view of IGP Punjab’s vision— justice at your doorstep, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan organised an open court at Jamia Masjid Sirania Adda and Chowki Noor, which was attended by a large number of local people. Alongwith DPO, SHO and other dignitaries also participated. Speaking to the citizens in the open court, the DPO said that the holding of the open courts in the police stations is our first priority so that after listening to the problems of the citizens, timely action could be taken. He said that the problems of the citizens should be solved at the police station level by keeping merit, which is our first responsibility. The purpose of the open court is to bridge gap between the public and the police. While issuing instructions to the SHOs, the DPO directed them to adopt a better attitude towards the public. The service of the public and the protection of their lives and property should be ensured at all costs. On this occasion, citizens said that we are very satisfied that the DPO himself came to solve our problems.

With this good initiative of DPO Bahawalpur, the word of justice is being realised. Finally, DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan also thanked the citizens for their participation.