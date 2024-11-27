Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Belarusian president concludes visit to Pakistan

Web Desk
5:42 PM | November 27, 2024
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has departed for home after completing a three-day official visit to Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar bid farewell at the airport.

During the visit, both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and signed 15 agreements, including a Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation (2025-2027), aimed at strengthening economic ties. A Belarusian business delegation also held productive meetings with Pakistani counterparts.

The visit concluded with a luncheon hosted by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in Murree. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented Lukashenko with a photo album commemorating the visit.

