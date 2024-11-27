Bushra leads defiant march to D-Chowk despite efforts for negotiations

In a series of dramatic developments, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attempted to mediate between the government and PTI leadership to prevent a potentially volatile protest march to D-Chowk, Islamabad.

Despite multiple rounds of background negotiations and logistical support provided to PTI leaders, Bushra Bibi insisted on leading the march, overriding opposition from senior party members.

Sources revealed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur opposed Bushra Bibi’s participation in the march from Peshawar, urging her to stay back. However, she remained steadfast, leading the rally from atop a container. An informed source disclosed that a heated argument ensued between the two over this issue.

Efforts for a breakthrough began three days before the protest date. PTI founder Imran Khan, held in Adiala Jail, set his release by the preceding Friday as a condition for dialogue—a demand the government declined. For two days, key PTI leaders, including Gandapur and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, were facilitated to meet Imran in jail by the interior minister.

During these meetings, Imran agreed to alter the march destination to Sangjani, on the outskirts of Islamabad, and proposed continuing the sit-in there pending the outcome of negotiations. However, Bushra Bibi resisted this direction despite efforts by senior leaders, including Gandapur and Omar Ayub, to persuade her.

On Monday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arranged a helicopter to fly PTI leaders Barrister Gohar and Barrister Saif to Hassan Abdal to intercept and convince Bushra Bibi to halt the march. By the time they arrived, the procession had already moved toward Islamabad. Attempts to communicate with Bushra Bibi and her leadership team failed, as she maintained full control of the march.

While Naqvi’s facilitation efforts earned praise from some PTI leaders, the lack of a formal dialogue underscores the challenges of negotiating amidst heightened political tensions.