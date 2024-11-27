Calm restored in Islamabad as security forces clear D-Chowk protests

The situation in Islamabad has returned to normal following the successful clearance of D-Chowk and surrounding areas from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited key locations between D-Chowk and Khyber Plaza to assess the aftermath and review operations conducted by law enforcement agencies.

During his visit, Minister Naqvi met with personnel from the Rangers, Islamabad Police, Punjab Police, Sindh Police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and the Pakistan Army. He commended their bravery and professionalism in restoring order and ensuring public safety.

"I deeply appreciate the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies," said Naqvi. "The conspiracy to sow discord and instability has been thwarted. This is a victory for Pakistan and its people."

The minister inspected cleared areas, directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clean the roads, and assessed infrastructure damage. He emphasized the swift removal of any remaining road blockages to restore normalcy fully.

No Firearms Used, Misinformation Rejected

Security sources confirmed that no firearms were used during the operation. They also dismissed social media claims about casualties among protesters as false and part of a "fabricated propaganda campaign" intended to obscure failures and mislead the public.

"These reports are baseless and aimed at spreading confusion," said a security official. "Our operation was conducted with restraint and professionalism."

Key Figures Reportedly Flee

According to unverified sources, Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly fled the D-Chowk area during the operation. Authorities have not provided further details or confirmed these reports officially.

As calm returns to the federal capital, the government reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring that attempts to destabilize the nation are met with a firm response.