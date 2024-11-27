Centurian Saim secures series-leveling victory for Pakistan

BULAWAYO - Rising star Saim Ayub delivered a stunning performance, smashing an unbeaten 113 off just 62 balls as Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by ten wickets in the second ODI at Queens Sports Club on Tuesday. The victory leveled the three-match series at 1-1, setting up an exciting decider.

Saim’s whirlwind knock, featuring 17 fours and 3 sixes, powered Pakistan to chase down Zimbabwe’s modest target of 146 in just 18.2 overs without losing a wicket. His remarkable century came off 53 balls, making him the joint-third fastest ODI centurion for Pakistan, equaling the legendary Shahid Afridi’s feats in 1996 and 2005. Ayub’s innings overshadowed the steady contribution from Abdullah Shafique, who supported with 32 not out off 48 balls. Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled after electing to bat, crumbling for 145 in 32.3 overs. Debutant leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed made an instant impact, claiming 4 for 33 in an impressive eight-over spell. Off-spinner Salman Ali Agha added to the woes of the home side with figures of 3 for 26, while Saim Ayub also chipped in with the ball, taking 1 for 16.

Zimbabwe’s batting lineup faltered under pressure, with Dion Myers (33) and Sean Williams (31) being the only notable contributors. Their effort fell short against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling attack, which set the stage for an emphatic win. The deciding ODI of the series will be played on Thursday at the same venue, with both teams eyeing the trophy.

Player of the match Saim Ayub, while sharing his views, said: “We have already put the first game behind us, and now we will try to do the same with this one. Our focus is on staying in the moment and taking it one game at a time. Conditions were different in the previous match – the ball was stopping more, and the weather played its part. Today, the pitch was slow from one end but offered better conditions from the other. It required a cautious approach, and I realized I couldn’t fully rely on all my shots. Our preparation involves practicing on a variety of surfaces, not just one type, so we are ready for challenges like these.”

In a post-match talk, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said: “After Sunday’s result, I told the team that the past is behind us – whatmatters is the present. Even now, this game is already in the past, and we move forward. The way our bowlers started was incredible; they laid a solid foundation with their performances. Saim Ayub’s innings was exceptional and a joy to watch.

“Regarding Abrar, he is an exceptionally talented bowler. Unfortunately, injuries have limited his opportunities, but even today, he bowled at only 70% of his potential. We are hopeful that he will soon return to delivering the full brilliance we know he’s capable of.”

Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine said: “The wicket today was much better than the first game, but we failed to apply ourselves and build meaningful partnerships. Leaving 35 overs unplayed when dismissed early is a missed opportunity. We need to reflect honestly, including myself, and hold each other accountable. Pakistan utilized the conditions better with their quality bowlers. Muzarabani and Ngarava have been excellent for us before, and I am confident they will strike soon. We aim to regroup and deliver on Thursday.”

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN 148-0 (Ayub 113*, Shafique 32*) beat ZIMBABWE 145 (Myers 33, Williams 31, Abrar 4-33, Salman 3-26) by 10 wickets.