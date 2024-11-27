Chief Secretary orders strict security measures during Aalmi Urdu Conference

KARACHI - A significant meeting regarding security arrangements and facilitation for 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, 2024 was chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah on Tuesday. Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will host the 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference - Jashan-e-Karachi from December 5 to 8.

During the meeting, the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, provided a briefing on the conference. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Culture, Karachi Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Shahab Ansari, Director General of Protocol, CCPO Karachi, DIG Traffic, and others.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah appreciated and congratulated the Chief Secretary Sindh for the successful security arrangements for the of the 38-day World Culture Festival Karachi, highlighting the proactive measures taken by the government. He expressed gratitude for the continuous support of the Sindh government. Muhammad Ahmed Shah stated that people from the USA, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East will participate in the Aalmi Urdu Conference, while a significant number of individuals from India are also eager to attend the event.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah directed the Additional IG Karachi to ensure stringent security measures during the Aalmi Urdu Conference. He also instructed DIG Traffic to maintain smooth traffic flow in the city and the Municipal Commissioner to beautify all routes leading from the airport to the Arts Council Karachi. He further stated that the peaceful organization of the World Culture Festival and IDEAS in the city reflects improved law and order in Karachi, enabling the hosting of an international-level conference. Arrangements for cleanliness and sanitation will be made with the cooperation of Solid Waste Management and KMC.

Additionally, facilities like ambulances and fire brigades will be ensured to handle emergencies, including access to hospitals for medical aid. A special desk will also be set up at the airport to welcome all guests arriving for the event.