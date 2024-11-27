China urges ‘mutual respect, equality’ in ties with G7

China on Wednesday called for “principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit,” in relations with the G7, state media reported.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing has “reiterated its position multiple times this year regarding the G7's erroneous remarks about the country.”

“Given the G7’s proposal to establish constructive and stable relations with China and cooperate on global challenges, the group should adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit,” Mao said.

“As we seek constructive and stable relations with China, we recognize the importance of direct and candid engagement to express concerns and manage differences. We reaffirm our readiness to cooperate with China to address global challenges,” said a joint statement released after a meeting of the bloc’s top diplomats in the Italian capital Rome.

“These statements should be translated into concrete actions, rather than continuing to attack and smear China,” Mao responded.

The G7 top diplomats, however, reiterated opposition to Beijing's “militarization and coercive and intimidation activities in the South China Sea” as well as stressed the importance of “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

They also expressed concern over China's alleged support for Russia's defense industrial base through its exports of dual-use materials.

The bloc also urged Beijing to press Moscow to stop attacking Ukraine.