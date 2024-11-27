Closure of roads bulldosing rights of general public: Nasir Iqbal Khan

LAHORE - Central Chairman International Human Rights Movement Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan is facing debt crisis and cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed. He said that closure of roads with the help of shipping containers has bulldozed the rights of the general public. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Khan said that the pro-democracy rulers always show patience and restraint but the ruling coalition is unwilling to hold serious dialogue with the protesters. He suggested that the senior politicians can play the role of a bridge between the government and the opposition. He also warned that the politics of revenge will bring social and economic instability in the country. Nasir Iqbal Khan further questioned why the government did not adopt the policy of reconciliation and dialogue and why the rulers resorted to harsh actions against the opposition. He also condemned the government’s policy to crush the protesters. He also demanded the independent judiciary to immediately order to the reopening of the roads closed by the authorities with help of shipping containers because people at large are facing serious problems due to the roadblocks.