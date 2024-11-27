CM Maryam claims fertilisers available in abundance for first time

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that it was for the first time that there is an abundance of fertilizers in Punjab for the Rabi season and prices have also come down. Chairing a special meeting on agriculture, the chief minister said that 30 percent more stock of DAP fertilizer was available in Punjab while 17 percent reduction in its price during the wheat season has been observed for the first time. Madam chief minister said 125 percent more stock of urea fertilizer than required was available, and 25 percent reduction in its price has been observed in the province. The CM said that the wheat cultivation target of 16.5 million acres across Punjab has been set and 82 percent of sowing target has been completed. She added that the wheat cultivation target will be completed across the province by 10 December. She highlighted that wheat cultivation on 326,000 acres of government land across Punjab has been set. Madam chief minister said that 40,000 agriculture graduate interns are available to assist farmers in the field across the province while applications have been invited for free grant of 1,000 green tractors and 1,000 land levelers for wheat farmers under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s scheme. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to improve wheat storage capacity across the province. She appreciated the Agriculture Minister and his team for their efforts in this regard. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four Rangers’ personnel condemning an attempt of the miscreants to crush Rangers’ personnel with a vehicle. “The martyrs were someone’s sons and brothers, injustice was done. Is killing and injuring others considered peaceful protest?”, she asked, adding that the miscreants are writing a bloody chapter in political history.

174 properties sealed over fee default

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its on-going daily operation against commercial fee defaulters, sealed another 174 properties here on different locations of the city on Tuesday.

In the operation, properties in areas like Allama Iqbal Town, New Muslim Town, Gujjar Pura, Gulberg, Garden Town, Johar Town, and Faisal Town were sealed. In Allama Iqbal Town alone, more than 29 properties were sealed due to illegal commercial use and unpaid commercial fees. Additionally, 35 properties were sealed in New Muslim Town and Gujjar Pura, while 36 properties were sealed in Gulberg Scheme, Garden Town, and Faisal Town. A total of 74 properties in Khayaban-e-Firdousi Johar Town were also sealed.

Among the sealed properties were schools, pharmacies, offices, cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, salons, shops, and others. These properties had received multiple notices prior to the operation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I, Asad ul Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali. Authorities have vowed to continue taking strict and impartial action against illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees.