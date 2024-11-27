Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CM Maryam Nawaz praises Punjab, orders relief measures

Web Desk
11:10 AM | November 27, 2024
National

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for standing against divisive forces, saying, "Thank you, Punjab... Long live Punjab!"

She directed the reopening of all roads across the province and instructed authorities to ensure the smooth supply of essential food items. Additionally, the CM emphasized strict control over the prices of basic necessities.

Acknowledging the challenges caused by disruptions, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her sympathy, stating, "I deeply regret the inconvenience and hardships faced by the public."

The Chief Minister’s directives underline her commitment to maintaining stability and addressing the grievances of Punjab’s citizens.

