COAS Gen Asim Munir reaffirms Pakistan-China strategic partnership

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir emphasized the enduring nature of Pakistan-China relations, grounded in mutual trust and cooperation.

During a meeting on Wednesday with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Zhang, accompanied by a high-level delegation, held both a one-on-one meeting with Gen Asim Munir and delegation-level discussions.

The discussions covered topics of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, initiatives for regional stability, and ways to enhance bilateral defense cooperation.

Gen Asim expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership for its unwavering support for Pakistan, irrespective of shifts in the global and regional environment. He highlighted the "all-weather" nature of Pakistan-China relations, underscoring their resilience and potential for further growth.

General Zhang praised Pakistan’s steadfast dedication to their strategic partnership and commended the professionalism and commitment of the Pakistan Army in its counter-terrorism efforts. He reiterated China’s determination to deepen the historic partnership.

Earlier, upon his arrival at GHQ, General Zhang was warmly received with a guard of honor by a Pakistan Army contingent.

He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.