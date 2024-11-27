Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Court grants Imran to police for another 6 days

November 27, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The Anti-Terrorism Court yesterday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan for another six days in a case filed with the Rawalpindi police regarding September 28 violence.

The court’s decision came as Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Shah presided over proceedings at Adiala Jail, where the prosecutor successfully argued for an extension of Imran Khan’s physical remand.

It is noteworthy that Imran Khan was arrested by Rawalpindi Police the day after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana II case last week.

A police spokesperson stated that an investigation team led by the SSP Investigation is currently interrogating the PTI chairman, and he will be presented before the court again tomorrow for further remand proceedings.

This follows Imran Khan’s initial appearance before the Anti-Terrorism Court at Adiala Jail, where a five-day physical remand was granted the day after his arrest.

