Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's bail in May 9 cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved its verdict on bail applications filed by PTI founder Imran Khan in eight cases linked to the May 9 incidents.

During the hearing before Judge Manzar Ali Gill, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the public reaction to his client’s remarks was misguided.

He emphasized that Imran Khan had faced over 240 cases, with charges spanning nearly every possible offense, yet lower courts had granted relief in many instances.

Barrister Safdar cited decisions from around 25 cases where the government had lost, noting that the complainants in all these cases were police officers. He accused the government of shifting its narrative regarding the alleged conspiracy and clarified that he was not seeking dismissal of the cases but bail for Imran Khan, who had been in custody for a prolonged period.

He referenced medical reports of former president Pervez Musharraf, arguing that judges had previously taken into account Imran Khan's custody in NAB from May 9 to 12.

Special Prosecutor Rao Abdul Jabbar, opposing the bail, contended that the cases against Imran Khan involved rebellion against the state and attacks on sensitive military installations. He dismissed the defense’s presented decisions as irrelevant and argued that the May 9 incidents were part of a broader, ongoing conflict.

The prosecutor highlighted the targeted nature of the attacks on military sites and questioned why civilian areas were not targeted. He asserted that Imran Khan was not in jail on May 7, when the alleged conspiracy was planned, and urged the court to reject the bail applications.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its decision, which will be announced at a later date.