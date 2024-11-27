DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a meeting here today to review the arrangements for the special 7-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16 throughout the district. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that no case of polio virus has been reported in the district, which is the result of the hard work of the polio teams and related departments. He said the polio teams and all related departments should continue their work with the same spirit so that the children of the district can be protected from the polio virus. DC while instructing the health department officers, said that they should pay special attention to the training of polio teams before the upcoming special anti-polio campaign so that no child is left out of the polio vaccination campaign.

He added that during the campaign, special attention should also be paid to transit points and children in vehicles coming from different cities shall be vaccinated against polio. The vaccinaters shall administered while special attention pay special attention to guest children coming from other districts to prevent the spread of virus.

DC said that during the campaign, he personally would be present in the field and would supervise the work of the polio teams. He said that during the last national polio eradication campaign, the police personnel performed their duties well at the polio fixed and transit points.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that with the hardwork of District administration and the team, the samples sent for polio have declared negative, which is a welcoming situation. He said that a special anti-polio campaign would be held in the district from December 16 to December 22. During the campaign, more than 420,000 children of the district would be vaccinated against polio for which 1194 teams have been formed for this purpose.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Sameer Leghari, MSPMC Dr Yar Ali Jamali, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar and other officers of the Health Department.