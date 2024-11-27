Drive to beautify DG Khan underway: DC Usman

Dera Ghazi Khan - Providing clean drinking water and replacing the aging sewerage system in Dera Ghazi Khan are among my top priorities. Under the Saaf Suthra Punjab Programme, the city’s cleanliness standards have significantly improved, and the city is gradually returning to its original beauty. Public cooperation will play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Usman Khalid.

The Government of Punjab recognised Usman Khalid’s exceptional performance and administrative abilities in the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, appointing him as Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan in October 2024. Within just two months, DC Usman Khalid has launched a vigorous anti-encroachment drive under the Saaf Suthra Punjab Programme, eliminating illegal encroachments and ensuring daily removal of waste.

Speaking on the issue of illegal housing schemes, the DC revealed that over 150 unapproved housing colonies are defrauding people of their lifetime savings. These colonies lack essential facilities like paved roads, electricity, water, and sewerage systems. Legal action is being taken against the owners of such colonies to safeguard public interests.

Highlighting the district’s challenges during the monsoon season, DC Usman Khalid noted that heavy rains in the mountains often lead to flash floods hill torrent in Kohe Suleman areas, causing extensive damage in rural regions. The district currently lacks a modern early warning system for floods. Efforts are underway to replace outdated traditional methods with advanced meteorological equipment to provide timely flood warnings. The Irrigation Department has been instructed to clear all-natural waterways of encroachments.

During the interview, a local resident, Asadullah Khan Daudi, submitted a complaint regarding the theft of government-owned soil and stones in Basti Bara, Mauza Wador. Despite multiple reports, no action had been taken. In response first time, DC Usman Khalid immediately directed the DPO to take strict legal action against those involved in the theft.

DC Usman Khalid also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in all graveyards across the city. He added that orders have been issued for cleaning these sites, and boundary walls will be constructed depending on available funds.

On healthcare, the DC stated that he will conduct surprise visits to health centres and hospitals to ensure proper functioning. He invited citizens and health department employees to report grievances directly to his office without any recommendation or influence. “I oppose arrogance among officers and any attitude that distances them from the public,” he affirmed. This proactive approach by DC Usman Khalid marks a significant step toward improving public welfare and restoring the city’s former glory.