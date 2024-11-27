Wednesday, November 27, 2024
November 27, 2024
November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, highlights the grim reality faced by women and girls worldwide. Alarming statistics reveal that every ten minutes, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member. In 2023 alone, 85,000 women and girls were victims of intentional homicides, with 60% (approximately 51,000) occurring within the domestic sphere.

Regions like Africa, the Americas, and Oceania experience the highest rates of femicide, with intimate partners and family members being the primary perpetrators. These figures expose systemic gender inequalities and societal norms that perpetuate violence.

Addressing this crisis requires robust legislation, data-driven policies, and a cultural shift to eradicate gender-based violence. Initiatives such as Pakistan’s participation in the global 16 Days of Activism campaign are commendable but must be bolstered by systemic reforms. The justice system’s failings—delayed trials, weak enforcement, and cultural taboos—leave survivors vulnerable and justice elusive.

Ending violence against women demands a holistic approach, including legislative action, education, and economic empowerment. As the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action in 2025 approaches, it is imperative to turn awareness into action. This fight is not just about protecting lives; it is about enabling women to thrive without fear.

DR. INTIKHAB ULFAT,

Karachi.

