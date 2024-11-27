Every section of society needs to play role against women violence: Speakers

Quetta - Speakers at a seminar organized on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women urged that every section of society must play its role in protecting women’s rights and eliminating violence against them in their respective areas.

The seminar was held under the supervision of the Gwadar District Administration, Gwadar Police Department, and the Social Welfare Department on Tuesday.

The speakers emphasized that social and educational awareness are fundamental to protecting women’s rights and preventing violence against them. They stressed the importance of promoting awareness about women’s rights at all levels to lay the foundation for positive attitudes in society.

The event highlighted various forms of violence faced by women, including physical, mental, and sexual violence. Additionally, a detailed discussion was held on the legal rights of women and the services and performance of the women police.

The speakers stated that women must wage an organized struggle in society to protect their rights. This struggle will not only empower them but also provide opportunities to live an independent life, they added.

They also noted that the event proved to be an important effort to raise awareness about women’s rights and bring about positive changes in social attitudes.

The event gained further significance with the special participation of the SHO of the Women Police Station, Fiza Elahi. Prominent speakers at the event included Advocate Hamida Baloch, Zaitoon Abdullah, and Social Welfare Officer Shahdad Shad.

Students from Government Girls Degree College, Boys Degree College, and other schools also contributed to the event with meaningful speeches on the topic.

A large number of teachers, school principals, journalists, and local citizens attended the ceremony.