Facilitation desks to increase women participation in governance

Peshawar - Deputy Director of Communications at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission, Sayed Saadat Jahan, has said that facilitation desks in government offices are aimed at increasing women’s engagement in governance.

Sayed Saadat Jahan expressed these views while conducting a training session on the Right to Information (RTI) for the newly appointed female staff at the facilitation desks. The training was arranged in collaboration with GIZ and SRSP at the Human Resource Development Centre of the SRSP office for the women facilitators from the districts of Kohat, Swat, Mohmand, and Khyber.

Citizen engagement is considered a key element in improving public service delivery, which is one of the core objectives of RTI. To support this, the establishment of facilitation desks and the Khuli Kacheri (Open Court) system in the offices of the Deputy Commissioners are being implemented as offline mechanisms for addressing complaints related to governance.

Saadat emphasized the need for a complaint management system and the increased visibility of women in government affairs.