Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation till 30th

NEWS WIRE
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Business

FAISALABAD   -   The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crop by November 30 to get a bumper production. A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Tuesday that November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain would decrease gradually if the cultivation would be late after November. However, farmers should use 60-kg instead of 50-kg wheat seed per acre up to December 10 if they failed to complete wheat cultivation up to November 30, he added. He advised growers to use one-and-a-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce, he added. He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat as these varieties were not only disease-resistant but also had a capacity of giving the maximum production.

