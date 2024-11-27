Fazlur Rehman blames political crisis on election mismanagement, calls for dialogue

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has attributed the current political turmoil in Pakistan to the February 8 elections.

Speaking to the media, he emphasized that the root cause of the crisis is "vote theft" and stressed that elections must be conducted in line with the constitution.

"A worker’s sincerity lies with the leadership, but it is the leadership’s responsibility to guide them properly," he remarked, refraining from delving into the internal matters of any political party.

Condemning the recent violent incidents in Islamabad, Maulana Fazlur Rehman noted, "Pakistan currently lacks a functioning government. The country needs a serious leadership to navigate through these challenges."

He warned against the chaos that could ensue if issues were not addressed with maturity and urged for dialogue as the only solution. "If the government seeks to jail its opponents while they fight for release, it leads to nothing but anarchy," he said.

He also supported PTI's right to hold a rally, cautioning that mishandling the situation could spiral the country further into instability.